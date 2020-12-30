County clerk to reduce polling locations ahead of spring elections

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Believe it or not, many of us aren’t far from another election day, but some Champaign County voters should expect changes this spring. That’s for both the primary and general elections. There will be fewer polling locations: 47 instead of the 86 that were available in November. County Clerk Aaron Ammons says that’s because they expect more people to vote early or vote by mail. He says the changes will save taxpayers around $52,000.

“It’s consistent with our plan to increase vote by mail and early voting access, so in the presidential election, we reduced the number of polling locations in the presidential election also, and still had the highest voter turnout in the history of Champaign County,” said Ammons.

Ammons said they are expecting higher numbers for this election, with 1,000 people already requesting mail-in ballots. 66% of voters voted by mail or early voted in the November election. If your polling location is changing, you’ll be notified in the mail.

Voters can also expect new express voting machines. They’ll replace the former Voter Assisted Terminals (VATs). The clerk’s office will be providing a video explaining how to use the new machines. All voters will be able to utilize them.

Election information:

Primary election: for Champaign and Urbana townships

Early voting: starts January 14 at the Lyle Shields room at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana

Additional early voting locations: open February 16

Election day: February 23

General election: for everyone

Early voting: starts February 25 for people who are not in Champaign or Urbana Township in the Lyle Shields room at Brookens Administrative Center; starts March 12 for people who are in Champaign and Urbana township in the Lyle Shields room at Brookens

Additional early voting locations open: March 30

Election day: April 6