County clerk to expand ballot dropbox access

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons says his office is adding seven drop boxes to the Champaign-Urbana area for voters to use this general election — in addition to planning several ‘drive & drop’ events throughout the county.

A press release from his office says he will use funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to obtain the drop boxes. It says the boxes are ‘highly secure’, are built from quarter-inch steel, and will be permanently installed in each location.

Ballots will be retrieved daily by two election judges, with one from each party.

“These boxes are in highly visible, well-trafficked areas with outdoor lighting,” the releases says. “The boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

They will be placed in the following locations:

Brookens Administration Building, 1776 East Washington Street, Urbana, in the circle drive.

Champaign Public Library, 200 West Green Street, Champaign, north of the mailbox on State Street.

Champaign Public Library-Douglass Branch, 504 East Grove Street, Champaign, in the circle drive.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, 201 West Kenyon Road, Champaign, in the east parking lot.

Sholem Pool, 2205 Sangamon Drive, Champaign, at the top of the circle drive.

Urbana Public Library, 210 Wset Green Street, Urbana, in the parking lot.

The University of Illinois Quad, 1401 West Green Street, in the northwest corner. Accessible by foot or bike only.

Voters must return their ballot to the dropbox by 7 p.m. on the day of the general election: Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The release says the ballot dropboxes are part of a pilot program with the state. It adds the Clerk’s Office cannot station permanent boxes throughout the entire county, because of the purchasing cost and the requirement for daily pickup.

“If drop boxes become a staple of the Illinois election process, permanent boxes will be added to towns outside of Champaign-Urbana,” the release says.

To provide a similar level of access to voters across the county, the Clerk’s Office says it will hold “drive & drop” events from 1-3 p.m. every Saturday in October. One election judge from each party will be on-site with a secure, portable ballot box that voters can drive up to.

After the events, the ballots will be taken directly back to the Clerk’s Office by the election judges.

Drive-up ballot drop off events will be held at the following locations:

Lake of the Woods, Elk’s Pavilion, 301 Senna Drive, Mahomet.

The Rantoul Township Building, 121 North Garrard Street, Rantoul.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph.

Tolono Public Library, 111 East Main Street, Tolono.

Ammons thanked all community partners working with the Clerk’s Office who are assisting with the installation of the boxes. They include the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Champaign Park District, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the University of Illinois, and the Champaign County Facilities Department.