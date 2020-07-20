County clerk says John Lewis ’embodied a love for democracy’

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People across the country are remembering civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80.

He visited Central Illinois back in 2018, marching in Decatur, arm-in-arm with Aaron Ammons, who would go on to become Champaign County’s first African American county clerk.

“I think a lot about the civil rights movement and how it pushed the laws to be changed, which was correct,” Ammons said. “But at the time, how many people were focused on county clerks and making sure we could be on the front lines to make sure bigotry and racism were not being used to block African Americans from their right to vote. And so I am deeply honored, and I see it as a tremendous responsibility for me as an African American and just as a county clerk because I believe in democracy. But certainly, I believe in remembering John Lewis and C.T. Vivian and all those who gave their lives to ‘save the soul of America,’ as John Lewis said.”

Ammons said Lewis’ commitment to “good trouble” moved him, as well as the clarity of his conviction.

The images of Lewis being brutally beaten in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday” galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“John Lewis said I believe in non-violence, I believe that African Americans should have the right to vote and be treated with a certain level of dignity, I believe all people should have that,” Ammons said. “And then he walked out in front of everybody on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He was the first person to meet those state troopers. So for me, it’s about finding what you believe in, you talking the talk but then walking the walk as well.”

Ammons urged people to vote to honor the legacies of Lewis and Vivian.

“The vote is the way for the people to be heard,” Ammons said. “And so, as much as it is the responsibility of the elected officials to hear the people, it’s also the responsibility of the people to speak up. Your voice is your vote.”