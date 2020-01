County clerk releases early voting info

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county clerk’s office released dates, times and locations for early voting in the General Primary Election.

Early voting starts February 6; vote by mail/home applications started in December. Vote by mail remains open until March.

Urbana

Champaign County Clerk’s Office

Brookens Administration Building

1776 East Washington Street

February 6 - March 6: 8 am – 4:30 pm

March 9 – March 13: 8 am – 7 pm

March 14: 9 am – 5 pm

March 15: 10 am – 4 pm

March 16: 8 am – 7 pm

Illini Union Pine Lounge

1401 West Green Street

March 2 – March 6: 10 am – 6 pm

March 7: 10 am – 1 pm

March 8: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 9 - March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Champaign

Activities and Recreation Center (ARC)

201 East Peabody Drive

March 2 – March 6: 10 am – 6 pm

March 7: 11 am – 2 pm

March 8: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 9 - March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 11 am – 2 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Meadowbrook Community Church

1902 South Duncan Road

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Church of the Living God

312 East Bradley Avenue

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Leonard Recreation Center

2307 Sangamon Drive

March 9 - March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm



Mahomet

Lake of the Woods, Elk Pavilion

301 Senna Drive

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Tolono

Tolono Library

111 East Main Street

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

St. Joseph

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

802 East Douglas Street

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm

Rantoul

First United Methodist Church, The Gathering Place

200 South Century Boulevard

March 9 – March 13: 10 am – 6 pm

March 14: 10 am – 1 pm

March 15: 1 pm – 4 pm

March 16: 10 am – 6 pm