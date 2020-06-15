County chamber of commerce opens electricity co-op to more businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce has announced it plans to open access to its electricity co-operative.

Through this temporary plan, all businesses countywide will be able to participate. Currently, only Chamber members have access to the co-operative.

“Chambers of commerce are first and foremost about helping the business community – members or not,” Laura Weis, president and Chamber CEO, said in a statement. “We recognize that our business community is struggling due to COVID-19. Because of this, we have made the decision to temporarily open our electricity co-op program to help all our community businesses save money. This is one way that we can give back to the business community and hopefully, it will have meaningful impact on your bottom line.”

In order to participate, businesses will need to complete an application and send a copy of a recent electric bill for a cost-savings analysis by Gulf Plains, LLC, an energy broker that manages the Champaign County co-op. There will be no service charges or fees to join. The Chamber also plans to offer “future start” contract options to new co-op members who are currently receiving service from a different supplier. The Chamber says there is also no obligation to sign a contract after receiving the quote.

Chamber leaders say the program has helped local businesses save $28 million collectively to date.