County awarded broadband expansion grant

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Working from home just got a whole lot easier.

Champaign county will receive a state grant that funds internet expansion. The housing authority of Champaign County is one of 12 organizations to receive a grant from the Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Illinois Connected Communities program, created to help build broadband capacity in underserved areas.

The community will get up to fifteen thousand dollars analog with expert consultation.

The program will build broadband capability in areas lacking service.