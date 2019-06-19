Counterfeit scheme suspects expected in court

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A couple accused of taking part in a counterfeit check scheme is due in court Wednesday.

Stephanie Lemons and Tommie Slayton are charged with conspiring with others to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks. Authorities say it happened from July through December of last year.

A federal indictment says the pair used the checks at Walmart stores in Champaign and Bloomington and forged checks at Heartland bank. They are expected to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.