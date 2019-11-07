Counselor turns passion into book

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A counselor at Mahomet-Seymour High School has not always been a super-fan of Mister Rogers, but now he is a co-author of a book about the man and classic TV show.

Tim Lybarger’s love for both started with a joke. Now, his hobby has gone further than even he thought.

The show’s message of acceptance is what peaked his interest. He even used some of the show’s lessons in his job. The hobby did not begin until later in life when when he jokingly invited Rogers to his college graduation.

Rogers did not come. But he sent back a note and a congratulations. That’s what sparked Lybarger’s interest.

In his free time, he has put together the largest Mister Rogers database on the Internet. He has logged every episode, song, and book. Lybarger even has a canvas hanging in his office of every sweater color Roger wore in the show. He says the timing of the book’s release is perfect.

“I just feel like we’re in the middle of a time period in our culture where people need that message of acceptance, of love,” says Lybarger. “I feel like a lot of us who grew with Mister Roger’s Neighborhood are now adults with kids of our own and we recognize the importance of that message.”

The Mahomet-Seymour library now has a copy of the book on display. Lybarger says the experience of having people read and talk about something he was big in creating is surreal.

Actor Tom Hanks wrote the forward for the book. Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in an upcoming movie. Lybarger says they did not know what to expect when they asked him to do it. But Hanks read an early copy and agreed to help out with the project.