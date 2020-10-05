Council set to look at fixed salary ordinance

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members are expected to look at an ordinance fixing the salary of city officers who are elected for a definite term of office Monday night.

The proposed ordinance would fix the salaries of the city’s mayor, city clerk and alderpersons from May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2025. The salaries would increase successively by one percent each year.

In a memo, Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin wrote:

Notwithstanding the challenging financial situation currently being experienced by the City and elsewhere, the small salary increase I am proposing reflects a modest attempt to keep pace with inflation and to recognize the substantial personal time commitment required by these elected officers. Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin

The council is also set to hold a special meeting prior to the start of the Committee of the Whole meeting to vote on an ordinance settling the dispute over interest due on the Carle Foundation litigation. Champaign County and the City of Urbana have been at odds following the ruling in favor of Carle over whether Urbana needs to reimburse the county more than $19,500.

In order to avoid litigation, the County proposed a settlement in which the city would reimburse the county more than $10,700. Mayor Marlin and the City Attorney have recommended approving that settlement.