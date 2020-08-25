Council reviews emergency orders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Council members voted on ratification of Mayor Diane Marlin’s latest emergency orders.

The council voted 6-1 to ratify an emergency order for operating guidelines governing seating and occupancy in bars and restaurants and the use of face coverings.

The council is also debating the operating guidelines concerning the number of attendees, social distancing and use of face coverings at parties and other gatherings.

Marlin announced the emergency orders on August 19. The new order requires people to remain seated at bars and restaurants, wear face coverings when not eating or drinking, and to maintain social distancing. It also demands bars to restrict entry to people aged 21 or older after 9 p.m.

In addition, it includes a general requirement for people to wear face masks in public and for “any business, service, facility, or organization that is open to the public to require employees, customers, and patrons to wear face coverings when they are unable to consistently maintain social distancing.”

The mayor had also addressed instances of private gatherings, saying “it’s not safe to hold parties in homes or yard.”

The emergency orders coincide with new orders from the city of Champaign, also geared toward combating a potential spike in COVID-19 cases as students return to the University of Illinois.