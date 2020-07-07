Council holds in-person meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members met in person for the first time in roughly three months.

The meeting was held at the Civic Center Theater Monday night in order to allow social distancing. Under Phase Four of Restore Illinois, up to 50 people can be allowed at a gathering indoors.

Roughly 30 people total attended the meeting, including Don Carmichael, who came to advocate for the use of native prairie grass in order to help insect populations grow. He said he felt it was important to make his voice heard, even if he felt uncomfortable in crowds.

“I don’t feel particularly comfortable and to be honest with you, I try to avoid them,” Carmichael told WCIA. “But as I said, some things can’t be postponed and our collapsing ecology is one of them.”

The council plans to continue that discussion.

Tim Jones attended the meeting as well, hoping to convince council members not to condemn his property in their acquisition process.

“I’m thrilled that we can come in for a meeting and not do it over a Zoom video chat, because I like to be involved personally, he said.”

Ultimately, the council decided to move forward with their plans, although they can continue negotiations with him.

All of July’s meetings will be held in the theater. The council hasn’t finalized its plans for August.