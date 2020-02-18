Council considers reducing movie theater lot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members are considering an ordinance to reduce the size of AMC Champaign 13’s parking lot.

Currently, the theater’s parking lot has 726 spaces for 2,890 seats. The city requires 578, which equates to one space for every five seats in the theater.

AMC conducted a study from October 2018 to October 2019, and determined the theater never filled its parking lot during that time. It only exceeded 578 spaces the day Avengers: Endgame came out. The rest of the year, even during major releases and holidays, the lot never reached more than 400 filled parking spaces. 98% of the time, less than 260 spaces were filled.

City council members are considering changing the number of required parking spaces to one space for every six seats, and using part of that space to build a new car wash.

The city council meeting begins Tuesday night at 7:00.

For more information, click here.