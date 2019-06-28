Costs go up at start of week

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Residents and people driving through the state will start paying more for gas Monday. The gas tax is more than doubling, from 18-cents per gallon to 39-cents.

It puts Illinois in second place for gas tax in the country. In addition, vehicle registration fees will go up by 50% and the cigarette per-pack tax is going up by $1.

Some drivers say they’d be all right with the increase if it’s used properly. The plan is for the extra money to go toward improving roads like construction and other public works projects.

The gas tax alone is projected to generate about $1.5 billion.