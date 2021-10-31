Coroner: Woman killed in Halloween stabbing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 19-year-old Danville woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning.

In a press release, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the woman as Deavyon T. Williams. Northrup said that Williams was reportedly involved in an altercation with several other women when she was stabbed at approximately 3:11 a.m. The altercation took place in the 400 block of West Columbia Street in Danville.

After being stabbed, Williams was rushed to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where she was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4. The circumstances surrounding Williams’ death are under investigation by the Danville Police Department and the coroner’s office.