Coroner: Springfield man dies in Saturday night crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A two-car crash Saturday night has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

Springfield Police say they responded around 9:30 p.m. to a collision at Fifth and South Grand streets. Officers say it involved two cars.

Coroner Jim Allmon says Springfield’s David Sirtout, 37, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He says the man died just before 10 p.m. in the emergency room of Memorial Medical Center.

Allmon says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available from state police.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.