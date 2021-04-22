Coroner says Shelby County woman was strangled; prosecutors file extra charges against suspects

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Thursday that her office has formally filed eight charges against Clayton Anderson, of Shelbyville, and two counts against Decatur’s Thomas Miller after Sherry Hubbartt was found dead.

A press release says Anderson faces six counts of first-degree murder with aggravated factors, concealment of a homicide, and possession of a stolen car.

Kroncke says three of the six counts are listed as statutory aggravating factors because Hubbartt had an active order of protection filed against Anderson. The State’s Attorney says Anderson could be sentenced from 20-100 years in prison, if convicted.

She adds Anderson is in custody on a no-bond arrest warrant.

Thomas Miller is charged with concealing a homicide and possession of a stolen car, according to Kroncke. She says concealing a homicide is punishable by 2-10 years in prison, and possession of a stolen car is punishable by 3-14 years in prison.

Kroncke says Miller is in custody on a $500,000 arrest warrant.

The Shelby County Coroner says Hubbartt’s cause of death was strangulation.

The charges were developed through an investigation by Illinois State Police, Shelby County

Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The state’s attorney says extradition proceedings are pending between Illinois and Nevada.

No court date is set for either Anderson or Miller, according to Kroncke.