CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner says a man involved in a crash on Wednesday died at the hospital on Friday morning.

He says 56-year-old David Hooker, of Sidney, was involved in a crash at County Road 1000 North. The coroner says Hooker was driving a vehicle that collided with a semi.

This death is under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.