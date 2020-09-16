Coroner releases details on fire that resulted in child’s death

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County coroner released details surrounding the death of a 4-year-old girl after a house fire.

The coroner said Alaina Jarnagin died on August 21 after the fire. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were two areas in the house that had district burn, according to the coroner. Those areas were both in Jarnagin’s room: one near her crib’s mattress base and another inside of her closet.

The coroner stated the fire marshal found a lighter and match residue in the child’s bedroom. They believe she was playing with the lighter when something caught fire in the closet. Matches were also found in the child’s bedroom.

The child’s parents were downstairs when this happened because she was supposed to be napping upstairs. No one else was hurt.