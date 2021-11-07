Coroner: man killed in shooting

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon and the Springfield Police Department confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man Sunday morning.

In a press release, SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house on East Morgan Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. They found the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and EMS rushed him to the emergency room at St. John’s Hospital. The man died there at 9:49 p.m.

The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated the man died from those gunshot wounds. His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Stuenkel said officers identified a possible suspect in the case, who was interviewed by investigators. The suspect was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the SPD at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.