Coroner: Man died after being shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner is identifying a Decatur man who died Wednesday from a gunshot wound.

Coroner Michael Day says Christopher Smith was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Day says the man was brought to DMH in a private car and was experience a medical crisis.

The coroner says an autopsy was held Thursday in Bloomington at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue

He says Smith’s preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. Day adds the bullet hit an artery and vein, causing massive bleeding.

Decatur Police say they are still actively investigating the fatal shooting.

Detectives say they are still tracking down witnesses for interviews. Also, officers have carried out a search warrant for a car that was involved.

Police say they have recovered two guns since the shooting.

No further information was available Thursday.