Coroner identifies woman killed in Route 54 crash with semi-truck

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner is naming a 25-year-old Petersburg woman who died Friday after her car collided with a semi-truck.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified her as Jessica Bilyeu. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, he says.

Troopers say they responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Friday. It happened at Camp Butler Road and Illinois Route 54 near Springfield.

State police say a white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Bilyeu, was heading west on Camp Butler Road when it ran a stoplight. Police say the semi crashed into the driver’s side of the Oldsmobile.

Bilyeu was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. The semi-truck driver, 47-year-old Thomas Maramba, of Jacksonville, was not hurt.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash. Troopers said Saturday charges are pending their investigation.