Coroner identifies woman after fatal shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup says her name was Lisa Lewis. He says she was 36-years-old and from Champaign.

Northrup says Lewis was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He adds the woman died after she was shot several times.

Northrup says an autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Champaign police say officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard. A WCIA news crew saw a crime scene van and detectives interviewing people at the Nantucket Cove apartment complex.

Investigators say a woman was in a car when she was shot several times by one or more suspects. Police say she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Champaign Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the deadly shooting.