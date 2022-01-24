Coroner identifies victim of Saturday fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon just released the identity of the victim who died in a fire at her home near Buffalo on Saturday.

According to Allmon, the victim was 73-year-old Elaine G. Miller. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Monday. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest Miller died of carbon monoxide intoxication due to smoke inhalation.

This remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, the State Fire Marshal and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.