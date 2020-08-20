Coroner identifies victim of early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of an Urbana woman who died early Thursday morning after she was shot outside of a house in Champaign.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Jasma L. Cobb. She was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Related Content CPD: Two hurt, one dead in early morning shooting Video

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, and an inquest may be held at a later date.

Champaign Police responded at 1:51 a.m. Thursday to a shots fired reported in the 400 block of East Hill Street. They found Cobb, a man, and another woman at the scene who were hurt by the gunfire.

The two other shooting victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Champaign Police and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the homicide.