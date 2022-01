SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 6500 block of Curran Road Monday night.

Allmon said the victim was 33-year-old Cory Derosa of Chatham. Derosa was pronounced dead at an area hospital at around 8:05 p.m. in the emergency room.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.