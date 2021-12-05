Coroner identifies two women killed in car crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the names of two women who died in a car crash on Friday in rural Piatt County.

Northrup said Dawn A. Duncan, 76 of Decatur, was driving with Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74 of Argenta, as her passenger when Duncan’s car collided with another car at the intersection of County Roads 0 East and 1300 North just after 3 p.m.

Both women were taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where they both died within two hours of the crash. Autopsies for both women happened on Saturday, the results of which have not been released.

The crash and deaths are being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.