Coroner identifies two motorcycle crash victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has released the names of two Decatur residents who died Sunday after the motorcycle they were riding crashed on West Main Street.

In a Monday press release, the coroner identified them as 60-year-old Maria L. Karmatzis, and 58-year-old Edward S. Clark Jr.

Day said that the two were pronounced deceased after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a passenger car.

It happened at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was reportedly heading west on West Main Street, and the car was reportedly going east on West Main Street.

Both motorcycle riders suffered fatal traumatic arrest, Day said, due to massive trauma to their heads, torsos, and extremities.

The Decatur Police Fatal Team continues to investigate the crash. Routine toxicology reports and inquests are pending.

The release of identity was delayed due to notification of both victims’ families.