Coroner identifies two killed in I-57 crash

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Coroner has released the names of two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on I-57 north of Paxton.

The coroner identified the driver of the Honda Civic as Aaron Reed, 26, of Onarga, and 21-year-old Tazia Crite, of Pembroke Township.

Reed’s car crossed the median of the interstate and hit a Ford Fusion, which was then hit by a semi-truck. Crite was one of three passengers in the Fusion who were thrown from their vehicle.

A 3-week old infant was inside the same car as Crite, and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.