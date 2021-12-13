Coroner identifies shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup just released the identity of a male victim involved in a shooting near Fifth Street and Vine Street on Monday.

Coroner Northrup said the victim was 26-year-old Daveyonta D. Fairman. He was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. at an area hospital.

According to police officers, Mr. Fairman died from a gunshot wound to the chest that he reportedly received during a shooting incident between people in two moving vehicles.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.