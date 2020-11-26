Coroner identifies shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a man fatally shot early Thursday morning in Champaign.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as 31-year-old Alan T. Harden, of Decatur.

Champaign Police said they responded just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting on Leeper Court. Officers found the man laying on the roadway, police say.

Northrup said Harden was pronounced dead at the scene, adding he had been shot several times.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Champaign police and Coroner Northrup’s office continue to investigate the fatal shooting.