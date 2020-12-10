Coroner identifies semi-truck driver killed in fiery crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Coroner is releasing the name of a Mississippi man who died in a semi-truck crash early Wednesday morning on I-70.

Coroner Kim Rhodes identified the man as Robert E. White, 48. He was from Kiln, Miss.

Rhodes says an autopsy is set for Thursday morning.

The Effingham Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-70 at the I-57 interchange.

Fire crews say a semi-truck loaded with dog food was heading eastbound on I-70 when it crashed off the exit ramp to southbound I-57.

Troopers say a white 2010 Freightliner semi-truck didn’t follow the curve in the road.

Fire Chief Bob Tutko says the truck was fully consumed by the fire when they arrived, adding the lone driver was found dead inside the cab.

State police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the crash.