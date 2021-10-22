Coroner identifies people killed in crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day just announced the names of two people who died in a car crash that happened on Grand Avenue Friday morning.

According to a news release, two cars were traveling on Grand Avenue. A white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling east while a gold 2007 Honda Fit was traveling west. One of the involved cars crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking the other car head on.

The 31-year-old woman who drove the Mitsubishi was identified as Kesha Selvy of Decatur. The 26-year-old man who drove the Honda was Taylor R. W. Lindsay of Kincaid (formally of Nevada).

Coroner Day said both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. They suffered massive head trauma. The official time of death was 4:13 a.m. on Friday.

There were no other people in the cars.

The Decatur Police Fatal Team is currently conducting an investigation into this crash. No further information is available at this time.