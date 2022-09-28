BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington.

Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

Navarrete was hit by a car just before 11 p.m. on Saturday near Center and Mulberry Streets. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died. Her family shared that after her death, Navarrete’s organs were harvested for life-saving donations to other people.

Anyone who has information about the crash and Navarrete’s death should contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.