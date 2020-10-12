Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has released the name of a 45-year-old Mt. Zion man who died in a crash Saturday.

The motorcyclist was Rickey Allen Smith. He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene of the crash.

Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It happened at Oakley and Caleb roads, which is about 4 miles north of Oakley.

Day said on Sunday that the man was riding a motorcycle that collided with a semi-truck, and suffered a massive head injury.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt by the crash. No further information was available Monday.

