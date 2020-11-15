Coroner identifies man shot dead at liquor store

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a man who was killed in a Saturday evening shooting at a Decatur business.

Coroner Michael Day said the man’s name was John M. Betscher, of Decatur. He was 63-years-old.

An autopsy Sunday showed that Betscher died from several gunshot wounds to his neck, left shoulder, and the left side of his back.

Officers responded at 6:38 p.m. Saturday to the shooting at JB North, 1301 N. Calhoun St. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Decatur police continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

