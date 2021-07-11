Coroner identifies man killed in Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner is identifying a Decatur man who died in a shooting Sunday morning.

Coroner Michael Day says his name is Shomari T. Page. He was 44-years-old.

A press release says Page was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m. by the county’s deputy coroner. It adds the man was shot near Main and Edward streets and died at the scene.

“Mr. Page was in the driver’s seat of a car stopped at the intersection when gunfire erupted,” says Coroner Day.

Police continue to investigate.

