Coroner identifies man killed in Monday night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a 35-year-old man who died in a shooting Monday night.
Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as Jose C. Pacheco, of Danville.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday, the coroner added.
Danville police say officers responded at 9:16 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report near Avenue A and Bensyl Avenue, in the Vermilion Heights area.
Police say they found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.