Coroner identifies man killed in Monday night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a 35-year-old man who died in a shooting Monday night.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as Jose C. Pacheco, of Danville.

Related Content Man fatally shot in back

An autopsy is set for Tuesday, the coroner added.

Danville police say officers responded at 9:16 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report near Avenue A and Bensyl Avenue, in the Vermilion Heights area.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.