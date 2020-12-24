Coroner identifies man killed in crash

Local News
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a Greenup man died yesterday after his semi-truck crashed in Coles County.

It happened on Illinois Route 130, just north of County Road 480 North. That’s about 3.5 miles south of Charleston.

Illinois State Police said a white 1985 International semi-truck heading north ran off of the road to the left, hit a tree, and overturned. It then crashed into a building and stopped.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers identified the driver as Damon Zucco. He was 42-years-old.

Schniers says an autopsy is planned for Saturday morning.

No further information was available Thursday.

