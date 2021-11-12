Coroner identifies homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Jim Allmon has recently released the identity of a homicide victim.

Coroner Allmon said the victim was 30-year-old Derek J. Banker Barnett. He was pronounced dead on scene, which was in a car near South Wirt Avenue, at 3:34 p.m. on November 10.

According to Coroner Allmon, an autopsy was performed and preliminary findings suggest Mr. Banker Barnett died from a gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.

