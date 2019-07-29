Coroner identifies body found

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of the man found dead Monday morning. He said preliminary results from an autopsy show 23-year old Julian A. Cummings died from natural causes.

Cummings was found in the 300-block of South State Street, in Champaign, just before 7 am, Monday, in a grassy area next to the Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments.

Police are investigating. Officers canvassed the area for any information including residents with possible video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com