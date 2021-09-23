Coroner identifies body found in Clinton Lake

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dewitt County Coroner Randy Rice has recently identified the person that drowned in Clinton Lake.

He said the victim was Alan Bell — a 65-year-old man from Clinton. Alan was pronounced dead at around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Coroner Randy Rice, the truck that Alan was driving went partially down an embankment at Clinton lake. The victim tried to escape from the passenger side and slipped into the lake. A fisherman found Alan’s body in the water near the Valley Mill Fishing Access.