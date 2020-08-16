Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a 23-year-old man who was shot dead around 10 p.m. Saturday night outside of a city business on Bloomington Road.

He said Christopher B. Kelly, 23, was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. Saturday at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Northrup said Kelly died from a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting.

The Champaign Police Department (CPD) said their officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road. Arriving at the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Over 40 shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

CPD and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office continues their investigation of the homicide.