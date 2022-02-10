EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A multiple-vehicle accident on Illinois Highway 133, west of Paris, has resulted in two fatalities.

According to Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett, 911 dispatchers were notified at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. The caller told police that they had come upon an accident in which a Ford Explorer SUV and semi truck and trailer were both off of the road.

Coroner Barrett pronounced 52-year-old William A. Weber and 33-year-old Bryan L. Dunning, both of Evansville, Indiana, dead at the scene. Barrett said Weber and Dunning were occupants of the Ford Explorer SUV.

Evidence at the scene and information provided by witnesses shows that the SUV was traveling east bound on Illinois Highway 133. The SUV attempted to pass an east-bound semi truck and trailer. When the SUV pulled around the east-bound semi truck and trailer to pass, they made impact with another semi truck and trailer that was headed west bound, this collision caused them to also impact the trailer portion of the east-bound semi truck. Following the accident, the SUV left the roadway and came to rest in a field on the north side of the highway. The west-bound semi truck and trailer came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the highway. The east-bound semi truck and trailer came to rest on the south shoulder of the highway.

The accident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Edgar County Sheriff’s department and the Edgar County Coroner.