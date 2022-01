SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night.

Allmon said this man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at around 8:05 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled and the identity of the victim is pending next of kin notification.