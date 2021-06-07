Coroner: Body found in fuel tanker truck

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after a body was located inside a gas tanker Friday in Iroquois County.

Coroner Bill Cheatum says two truck drivers discovered the body Friday morning at a hub outside of Buckley. They told the coroner that they’ve had issues unloading gas from the tanker. They then opened up the tank to check inside and discovered the body.

The coroner says the drivers claimed they don’t know why the body was in there and they didn’t know about it until they opened it up. He adds the two drivers reported it to 911 dispatchers, and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s office, the Coroner’s office, and state police crime scene investigators responded. An Urbana Hazmat team was also called in to assist.

Cheatum says the body was found intact. It’s unclear how long it had been inside the tanker or whether foul play is involved, according to authorities.

The coroner says the body is believed to belong to someone from southern Illinois. He adds an autopsy was held Saturday, and toxicology reports should be available in two weeks.

Cheatum also says the Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police have several good leads in the investigation.