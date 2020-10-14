Coroner: Bicyclist dead after crash with semi-truck

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 58-year-old Mahomet man has died after he was hit by a semi-truck Sunday while riding his bicycle on U.S. Route 150.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Dr. William K. Schuh. He was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Northrup said Schuh was injured in a crash with a semi-ruck Sunday on Route 150, west of Mahomet.

He added no autopsy will be preformed, however, an inquest may be held at a later date.

The coroner’s office and Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to investigate the crash.

Troopers responded to the reported crash at 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Three bicyclists were heading west on Route 150, about one-half mile east of Spring Lake Road when it happened.

ISP says they were on the right side of the road when a semi-truck struck two of them — leaving one with “great bodily harm.”

The semi-truck was possibly white and silver-colored. Police say it didn’t stop and left the scene of the crash.

ISP asks that anyone with information about this crash to contact them at ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.