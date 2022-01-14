Coroner: 80-year-old man dies after bar fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An 80-year-old man who was hurt during a bar altercation was recently pronounced dead by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Coroner Allmon said the man was Angelo Manci. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Manci was one of the owners of Parkway Pub on North Dirksen. On Dec. 31, at around 11 p.m., an employee of the bar called Sangamon County Deputies and told them that Manci had been battered and was down on the ground outside the business.

On Thursday, detectives and deputies arrested 27-year-old Dalton McDermott. He is currently incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail on a $350,000 bond. McDermott is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, although more serious charges could be added due to Manci’s death. McDermott is due back in court on January 27.

Manci’s death is under investigation.