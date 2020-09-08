Coroner: 18-year-old fatally shot on Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a Springfield man who died after a Labor Day shooting.

He identified him as 18-year-old Gary Broomfield. Allmon said he was brought to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Monday by a personal car after he was shot several times.

Broomfield was pronounced deceased at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

