Coroner: 18-year-old bicyclist hit by car, dies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a Gifford resident who died after a car crashed into his bicycle Saturday night on U.S. Route 136.

Northrup said the victim’s name was Matthew J. Correll. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to a traffic crash Saturday night east of Gifford, on U.S. 136 at 2400 East Road in Champaign County.

The highway was closed around 10 p.m. Saturday, and reopened before 4 a.m. Sunday.

ISP identified the victim as being 18-years-old at the time of the crash.

Northrup added authorities are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ISP and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office continue their investigation into the collision.

An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect age of the victim, which was provided to the Coroner’s office by ISP. State authorities have issued a corrected release, stating the victim was 18-years-old.