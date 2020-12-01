Coroner: 13-year-old girl recovered from house fire has died

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner said a 13-year-old girl who was rescued from a Decatur house fire on Sunday has died.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the girl passed away at St. John’s Hospital on Monday. The victim was initially taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Sunday and was later admitted to St. John’s, says Allmon.

In a statement released overnight, the Decatur Fire Department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a reported fire with trapped occupants at 650 W. Main St.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person — a 13-year-old girl — was found and rescued by firefighters.

Allmon could not say officially it was the same girl Decatur firefighters found inside while battling the fire. Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl did confirm that a 13-year-old girl was found in the home and that no other rescues of a person matching that description took place on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The coroner said an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will reveal a preliminary cause of death.